Ukraine-Russia Conflict: The world hasn't witnessed a move like this "since World War II," says the US official

A senior US defense official on Russia and Ukraine conflict said, the world has not seen a “move like this, nation state-to-nation state, since World War II."

"Certainly nothing on this size and scope and scale" he added.

The office also warned that if this conflict “unfolds the way that hereto we have come to believe it will,” it has “every potential to be very bloody, very costly and very impactful on European security writ large.”

“This is 100% a war of choice that [Russian President] Putin has decided to wage for reasons that are not justified,” the official added.