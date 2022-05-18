Ukraine Russia Conflict: There was no movement in peace talks with Ukraine, says Kremlin spokesman

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that there was no movement in peace talks with Ukraine. “Negotiations are not progressing and we note the complete unwillingness of Ukrainian negotiators to continue this process” he said. In the past Peskov has said that reports Russia intended to invade Ukraine were a “hollow and unfounded” invention of the western media, and in February he said that Russian troops would be “pulled back to their permanent bases."

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has said that Europe risked paying the most expensive energy prices in the world by abandoning Russian energy supplies. A village in Russia’s western province of Kursk bordering Ukraine came under Ukrainian fire, the regional governor said, but there were no injuries. Also, Finland and Sweden announced they will submit their bids to join Nato together, despite Turkey’s threat to block the military alliance’s expansion. Finland’s parliament overwhelmingly approved a government proposal to join Nato, a day after Sweden confirmed its intention to join the alliance. However, Eight people have died and 12 were wounded after Russia launched a missile strike on the village of Desna in the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv, according to Ukraine’s state emergency service. The regional governor, Viacheslav Chaus, said Russia launched four missiles at around 5 am local time on Tuesday.