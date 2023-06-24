UN peacekeeping chief prepares for December meeting on women in peacekeeping

United Nations, June 24 UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix headed to prepare in Bangladesh for the "Women in UN Peacekeeping" December ministerial meeting in Ghana, a UN spokesman said.

The Dhaka conference is the first of four such meetings ahead of the two-day UN ministerial session in Accra, beginning December 5, said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Friday. The Dhaka meeting concludes on June 26 (Monday).

Haq added the preparatory session, co-hosted by Bangladesh, Canada, and Uruguay, is to hear representatives from troop and police contributing countries and UN peacekeeping experts discussing progress, challenges and good practices to promote women's meaningful participation in UN peacekeeping and to foster gender-responsive leadership, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor