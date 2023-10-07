UN refugee agency sends 35 tonne of humanitarian aid to Libya

Tripoli, Oct 7 The UNHCR has said it has provided 35 tonne of humanitarian supplies for eastern Libya, which was hit by deadly floods last month.

These supplies, shipped from UNHCR's stockpile in Dubai, the UAE, were unloaded at the Benina International Airport near the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, the UN agency said on Friday in a statement.

It added that the shipment contains plastic sheets, blankets, solar lamps, kitchen sets, and other essentials, Xinhua news agency reported.

On September 10, Mediterranean storm Daniel triggered Libya's worst floods in decades, resulting in the death of thousands of people and widespread damage to the region's infrastructure.

