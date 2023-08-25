UN, UNDP showcase responsible business actions for sustainable development at B20 event

New Delhi [India], August 25 : The United Nations in India (UN Resident Coordinator’s Office and United Nations Development Programme), in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry and the European Union, today hosted a B20 side event on how business can transform the lives of millions by driving sustainable, inclusive development.

As per the official press release by UNDP India, the event “Driving the 2030 Agenda through Responsible Business Actions” was held on the eve of the B20 India Summit, set for August 25- 27.

The event highlighted how responsible business activities have the potential to help millions of people by offering access to social and economic opportunities while protecting the planet.

More than 60 private sector companies, including Abanti Sankaranarayanan, Group Sustainability and Group Risk & Economist at Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd; Shinta Widjaja Kamdani, CEO Sintesa Group, Indonesia; Deepak Subramanian, Executive Director, Home Care for Hindustan Unilever Limited; Caroline Meledo, Head Global Access & Inclusive Growth, Consumer Health, Bayer, Germany, among others, attended the event, read the release.

It also spotlighted the value of businesses mapping their environmental and social footprints to achieve greater environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, gender equality, and streamlined value chains.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri addressed the gathering reiterated the Government’s commitment to the 2030 Agenda and said the economic stimulus provided to the private sector in India would drive sustainable growth.

He said: “The private sector’s role in respect of the Sustainable Development Goals should not be limited to just financing and investment. There is a massive opportunity to achieve big efficiency gains; drive innovation; and enhance reputation, especially when public distrust of business, especially big business, is high."

Delivering opening remarks, Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India, said: "From micro, small, and medium enterprises to global multinationals, business is ultimately the most powerful engine to drive us to 2030 and beyond.”

He added, “But across the world, we need to radically increase private sector financing, supply chains, and shareholder value aligned with the SDGs. I commend India’s G20 Presidency for making sustainability a priority and Indian companies for deploying capital at scale for the green transition, setting a remarkably fast pace."

Apart from this, Isabelle Tschan, Deputy Resident Representative, UNDP India underscored the urgent need to make environmental and social sustainability a priority in corporate governance and action.

She said, "Midway into 2030, the world is off track to realize the SDGs. We urge businesses to prioritize responsible actions across their operations, value chains, and investments to bring about positive transformation in the lives of millions of people, directly contributing to the fulfilment of the SDGs."

