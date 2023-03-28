Unexploded war remnants claimed lives of over 700 children in Afghanistan in 2022: UNICEF

Kabul [Afghstan], March 28 : Since the Taliban took control of Afghstan, the unexplored shells and other war remains have been constantly taking the lives of children in the war-hit country.

According to UNICEF, more than 700 children have lost their lives in Afghnaistan last year due to the pathetic situation of the country as war remnants are now a part of Afghstan.

Taking to Twitter, UNICEF Afghstan tweeted, "More than 700 children were killed or maimed" because of unexploded ordnance and other "war remnants" in 2022."

"Last week, 8 children lost their lives due to unexploded ordinance in Afghstan. They lost their lives playing with unexploded ordnance and collecting metal scraps to sell," UNICEF Afghstan added, reported TOLOnews.

Concern was expressed by Kabul residents who said that due to poverty, youngsters gather metals to sell. The locals said that their ignorance of ordnance had harmed them.

"Due to poverty and unemployment, they (children) are forced to go to the mountains, collect sticks or coal for food. They are being martyred in these mines that are planted from the previous years," TOLOnews quoted a resident of Kabul, Rokai as saying.

Separately, another resident, Shoaib said, "The unexploded mines are more in provinces than in cities. The awareness of the people is less in rural areas compared to the city," reported the Afghan News agency.

Landmines, mortar shells, unexploded ordnance, and other similar weapons have long killed numerous civilians in Afghstan, particularly children.

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghstan in August last year, blasts have become a regular affair in the country.

After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities have imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents, among other abuses.

Rights groups say that the Taliban's human rights abuses have brought widespread condemnation and imperilled international efforts to address the country's dire humtarian situation.

