UNGA: India remains "concerned" over situation in Ukraine, reiterates call for return to dialogue

India has said that it remains "concerned" over the situation in Ukraine even as it abstained in the UN General Assembly on a draft resolution calling for Russia to be held accountable for violations of international law by its invasion of Ukraine.

The UNGA resolution, co-sponsored by 50 nations, also requires Moscow to pay reparations to Kyiv for damages, loss and injury resulting from the war.

The UNGA on Monday voted in favour of the resolution calling for creation of repatriation and remedy mechanism for damages created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A total of 94 countries voted in favour of resolution while 14 voted against it. A total of 73 nations, including India, abstained.

Addressing the 11th Emergency Special Session of the UNGA, Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in an explanation of India's vote said that India has called for efforts for an immediate cessation of hostilities and returning to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

India's permanent representative to UN, said that global order based on international law, the UN charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty must be upheld. Ruchira Kamboj said that they need to consider whether a reparation process through a vote in the General Assembly will contribute to efforts at a resolution of the conflict.

Ruchira Kamboj further stated that the "legal validity" of such a process by a General Assembly resolution remains unclear. She emphasised that they must not develop mechanisms without adequate international legal vetting which has implications for the functioning of the UN and international economic system. Kamboj said that they need to avoid measures which pose a danger to the possibility of dialogue and negotiations.

"We need to objectively consider whether a reparation process through a vote in the General Assembly would contribute to efforts at a resolution of the conflict. Moreover, the legal validity of such a process by a General Assembly resolution remains unclear," Ruchira Kamboj said.

"We must therefore not create mechanisms or set precedents, without adequate international legal vetting, that have implications for the future functioning of the UN and the international economic system. We need to avoid steps which preclude or endanger the possibility of dialogue and negotiations and from bringing this protracted conflict to an early end," she added.

In her address at the session on 'Ukraine reparations resolution in UNGA', Kamboj said that India has "consistently advocated" that no solution can be reached at the cost of human lives. Kamboj stated that escalation of violence and hostilities is not in the interest of anyone. She stressed that millions of people have become homeless and are forced to take shelter in neighbouring nations.

"We have consistently advocated that no solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives. Escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one's interest. We have urged that all efforts be made for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy," Kamboj said.

Emphasising that conflict between Russia and Ukraine has resulted in the loss of lives and misery for people, including women, children and the elderly. India called the reports of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure "deeply worrying."

Kamboj stressed that parties to the conflict must ensure that civilians and civilian infrastructure are not targeted in armed conflicts. India at United Nations asserted that dialogue is the answer to settling differences and disputes, noting that, "however daunting that may appear at this moment."

Highlighting India's stance on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Ruchira Kamboj stated that India's approach to the conflict will continue to remain "people-centric." She said that India will provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to some of the neighbours in the Global South who face economic distress.

She further said, "My Prime Minister has unequivocally said that this is not an era of war. With this firm resolve to strive for a peaceful solution through dialogue and diplomacy, India has decided to abstain on the resolution."

Russia had launched an offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Since then, the war between Russia and Ukraine has been causing large scale death and destruction.

( With inputs from ANI )

