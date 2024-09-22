UNGA President presents 'Pact for the Future' to General Assembly, urges support from member states

New York [US], September 22 : United Nations General Assembly, Dennis Francis, presented a 'Pact for the Future' to the General Assembly on Saturday (local time), after meeting and consulting with Member States.

He urged all member states to support the adoption of the Pact and its annexes by consensus at the Summit of the Future tomorrow, on Sunday.

"It will be a historic moment to recommit to a better future for everyone, everywhere," the spokesperson for UNGA President said in a statement.

The theme of the summit is 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow'.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called the Summit a 'once in a generation UN Summit'. 'Summit of the Future' is an important milestone in the history of the UN as it enters the 80th year of its establishment in 2025.

A large number of global leaders are expected to participate in the summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23.

PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders and discuss issues of mutual interest, on the sidelines of the summit.

Earlier, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations at New York, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said that the summit will focus on youth, as the future lies with them and India has the largest youth component globally.

Harish also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the summit is being eagerly awaited as he presents the message of Indian youth at the global stage.

The Ambassador further said that a significant focus will be paid to increase the youth's involvement in all aspects of governance and nation-building.

"We look forward eagerly to PM's visit and to hear his message. But, as the Secretary-General said, we have a system built by our grandfathers, and this is not a future that we can leave for our grandchildren. So, the focus of the summit is the future, and our youth are the future. India has the largest youth component globally," P Harish said.

"I think when PM speaks, he brings the message of the youth of India to the whole world - what are their aspirations, what is their example, what is their contribution to our development process, to our growth process. I think the focus here is going to be on sustainable development, financing for development," he added.

