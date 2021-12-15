UNHCR faces funding shortfall to meet needs of refugees, IDPs in Ethiopia

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Wednesday said it only received 72 percent of the 164.5 million U.S. dollars it wants to meet the needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees in Ethiopia.

In its latest situation update report published on Wednesday, UNHCR said it has only received 72 percent of the 164.5 million U.S. dollars it wants to meet the needs of 96,000 Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia, 650,000 IDPs in

Ethiopia as well as 120,000 Ethiopian refugees in eastern Sudan.

The funds are needed to meet the shelter, education, health as well as water and sanitation needs of refugees and IDPs in Ethiopia as well as Ethiopian refugees in Sudan, the UNHCR disclosed.

Ethiopia is the third largest refugee-hosting country in Africa, sheltering 806,374 registered refugees and asylum-seekers, mostly from South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan, as of October 31, 2021, UNHCR figures show.

The country also has a large number of IDPs, including 2.2 million who were forced to flee the conflict that broke out in November 2020, in the northern Tigray regional state. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

