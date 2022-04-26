UNHCR welcomes release of illegal migrants from detention in Libya

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) welcomed the release of 35 illegal migrants from a detention centre in the Libyan capital Tripoli.

"UNHCR welcomes the release of 35 persons from Ain Zara detention centre (southern Tripoli), including women and children," UNHCR said on Monday, adding that the group has been provided with medical aid and cash assistance.

The UN refugee agency reckoned that it has secured the release of 129 persons from detention so far this year.

On Monday, the International Organization for Migration said that in 2022, a total of 4,215 illegal migrants were rescued and returned to Libya, including 390 women and 172 minors.

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for illegal migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

