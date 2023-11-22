Unicommerce logs 52% jump in revenue in FY23, PAT positive for 3 years

New Delhi, Nov 22 E-commerce enablement SaaS platform Unicommerce's revenue from operations grew 52.5 per cent to Rs 90.06 crore in FY23 compared to Rs 59.03 crore in FY22.

As per its financial statement with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), the company's net profit before tax (PAT) also increased from Rs 6.9 crore in FY22 to Rs 8.9 crore in FY23.

The company continues to be PAT positive three years in a row, reporting Rs 6.45 crore in FY23.

In FY22, the company clocked a fast 47.5 per cent growth in operating revenue -- growing from Rs 40 crore in FY21 to Rs 59 crore in FY22.

In FY 23, growth in operating revenue increased to 52.5 per cent -- from Rs 59.03 crore in FY22 to Rs 90.06 in FY23. The company's strong business performance and an 86 per cent jump in its free cash flows (FCF) over the last year (increased from Rs 7.82 crore in FY22 to Rs 14.57 crore in FY23), helped it absorb higher operating costs, which increased from Rs 54.4 crore in FY22 to Rs 84.1 crore in FY23, according to its financial statement.

Apart from India, Unicommerce also has operations in six other countries, including Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with clients like Edamama, RedTag, RSA Global, Airspeed etc.

