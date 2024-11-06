Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri pays obeisance at Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], November 6 : Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri offered prayers and paid obeisance at Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar in Dubai, on Tuesday.

The Minister shared the details of his visit on the social media platform X, where he said that during his visit he also interacted with the Sikh Sangat members in Dubai.

Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar was built in 2012 and draws inspiration from both traditional and modern architectural styles. It is the first and largest Gurudwara in the Gulf region.

In his post, Puri also said, "Blending modern & traditional building styles, the Gurudwara Sahib is a true manifestation of the teachings of Guru Sahibs. It envelopes all within its warm embrace irrespective of caste or creed - spreading the message of peace, solace, universal brotherhood and hope."

ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਕਾ ਖ਼ਾਲਸਾ ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਕੀ ਫ਼ਤਹਿ Paid obeisance at Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar with members of the Sikh Sangat in Dubai today. Blending modern & traditional building styles, the Gurudwara Sahib is a true manifestation of the teachings of Guru Sahibs. It envelopes all… pic.twitter.com/2yA3ngXFlz — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) November 5, 2024

The Union Minister had also visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi and paid obeisance on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Union minister met with Haitham Al-Ghais, Secretary General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), on Monday at the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi to discuss India's partnership with OPEC.

After the meet, Puri shared the post on X and wrote, "We also took forward the enriching discussion we had during the 2nd edition of @IndiaEnergyWeek in Goa about ways to ensure that global oil markets remain balanced and predictable."

Further, Puri emphasised India's unique relationship with OPEC and stated, "India, the world's 3rd largest importer of oil and OPEC, the grouping of major oil producers, have a unique and symbiotic relationship."

Puri is on a visit to the UAE and since November 4 he has had various interactions with the Indian community as well as as global leaders in the energy sector.

The Union Minister also inaugurated the India Pavilion and participated in the Global Leaders and Energy Transition Ministerial Panel.

