Union Minister Sonowal extends invitation for Indo-Russian workshop on Eastern Maritime Corridor in Chennai

Vladivostok [Russia], September 12 : The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, extended an invitation for an Indo-Russian workshop on Eastern Maritime Corridor (EMC) here on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The Union Minister was addressing a session aimed at forging possibilities for early operationalisation of EMC as an alternative trade route between the Russian port city of Vladivostok and the Indian port city of Chennai.

The workshop is proposed to take place from October 30 to November 1 in Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “The operationalisation of Eastern Maritime Corridor (EMC) will usher a new era of trade relationship between India and Russia. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India remains firmly committed to making innovative solutions that will enhance and further foster the strong bilateral relationship between our two great nations. As our teams hedged their effort for the early operationalisation of EMC, the visit to Vladivostok, Vostochny, Nakhodka and Kozmino was particularly helpful. Taking this forward, I propose for a Workshop of all stakeholders at Chennai in India and extend our invitation to this workshop where we can meet, interact and discuss for smooth and swift operationalisation of EMC,” the ministry informed in an official release.

The Russian government also expressed their desire to visit the Chennai port with a large business delegation to explore opportunities and possibilities through bilateral discussion with their Indian business delegation.

The Russian delegation was represented by Sergey Mochalnikov, Deputy Minister of Energy Minister, Russian Federation and Maxim Reshetnikov, Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation. The session was moderated by Denis Ilatovsky, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association of Commercial Seaports.

Speaking about India’s maritime programme and its flagship programme Sagarmala, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2015, our transformative Flagship Initiative of Sagarmala was launched with the objective to boost India’s logistics sector performance, by unlocking the full potential of India’s coastline and waterways. The vision of Sagarmala is to reduce logistics costs for both domestic and EXIM cargo with optimised infrastructure investment through port-led development."

Currently, there are 802 projects worth investment of more than 65 Billion US Dollars for implementation under the Sagarmala Programme by 2035. Out of which, 228 projects worth 14.6 Billion US Dollars have been completed and 260 projects worth 27 Billion US Dollars are under implementation. Further, 314 projects worth 24 Billion US Dollars are under various stages of development. Further, under the holistic development of coastal districts, a total of 567 projects with an estimated cost of around 7 Billion US Dollars have been identified.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned holistic infrastructure development to improve productivity and employment opportunities through an integrated approach by developing, railways, roadways, waterways and airways via Prime Minister Gati Shakti's National Master Plan programme. The Gathishakti plan has become the basis of India’s rejuvenation to manufacture world-class products using new-age technology and cutting-edge innovation,” said Sonowal.

Valery Prokopchuk, Deputy Chairman of the Government of Primorye Region; Pavel Kalmychek, Department for Bipartite Cooperation Development, Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation; Sergey Berezkin, CEO of Ruscon LLC also spoke at the session.

It may be recalled that a Memorandum of Intent on Development of Maritime Communications between the two Ports of Vladivostok and Chennai was exchanged in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September 2019.

Subsequently, an independent study found that coking coal was the most suitable commodity for trade between the two countries using EMC. In due course, more commodities like oil, LNG, and fertilisers to be added to the list of commodities transported via EMC, according to the official release.

Eastern Maritime Corridor (EMC) is estimated to reduce the time required to transport cargo between Indian and Russian Ports of the Far-East Region by up to 16 days, i.e., 24 days in comparison to over 40 days currently taken to transport goods from India to Far East Russia via Europe.

The present trade route between Mumbai in India and St Petersburg in Russia covers a distance of 8,675 nautical miles which takes approximately 35 to 40 days. The Chennai-Vladivostok sea route (EMC) will be covering a distance of about 5,600 nautical miles.

A large container ship that travels at the normal cruising speed of 20-25 knots (37-46 km/hour), will be able to cover this distance in approximately 10 to 12 days. This corridor holds immense potential to unlock new opportunities for trade and cooperation.

The Union Minister also highlighted the major takeaways from the recently concluded G20 summit in New Delhi, under India’s presidency. The inclusion of the African Union (AU) into the G20 depicts ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ philosophy.

India also successfully championed as the voice of the global south, while advocating for advancing climate action and sustainable development, promotion of digital transformation and innovation, strengthening global health and pandemic preparedness as well as enhancing multilateralism and cooperation.

The Union Minister also said, “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also effectively communicated India's message of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (One Earth, One Family, One Future), fostering a sense of global solidarity and cooperation. The G20 presidency under Narendra Modi has been a watershed moment in India's global standing. It has demonstrated India's ability to lead on global issues and shape the international agenda. The achievements of the Indian presidency will continue to inspire and guide the G20 in the years to come.”

The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is on a five-day official visit to Russia. Tomorrow, he is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart, Vitaly Saveliev, Minister for Transport of Russia, among other important bilateral engagements. India’s Port Minister is also slated to visit the Vladivostok port tomorrow, the release said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor