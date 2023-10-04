United Nations opposes Pakistan ultimatum to evict over one million Afghan immigrants

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 4 : The United Nations opposed the ultimatum given by the Pakistan government to over 1 million Afghan refugees to vacate the country by November 1, Daily Times reported.

Qaisar Khan Afridi, a spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said, "Any refugee return must be voluntary and without any pressure to ensure protection for those seeking safety."

"We have seen disconcerting press reports about a plan to deport undocumented Afghans and we are seeking clarity from our government partners," Afridi added.

He urged Islamabad which "has been generously hosting refugees for more than 40 years", to put in place a mechanism to ensure that Afghans with international protection are not deported.

"We must also keep in mind that those fleeing persecution often do not have the necessary documents and travel permissions," he added.

According to The Daily Times, he said the UNHCR stands ready to support Pakistan in developing a mechanism to manage and register people in need of international protection on its territory and respond to "particular vulnerabilities."

"Pakistan has remained a generous refugee host for decades. This role has been acknowledged globally but more needs to be done to match its generosity," he added.

According to the latest UN figures, an estimated 1.3 million Afghans enjoy the status of registered refugees, while another 880,000 have legal status to stay in Pakistan. At least 700 Afghans have been arrested since early September in Karachi alone, and hundreds more in other cities, police figures said.

The decision to evict illegal immigrants was taken in a meeting of the Apex committee held with PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in the chair.

The meeting chaired by the caretaker premier was attended by COAS General Asim Munir, the chief ministers of four provinces, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting saw the attendance of high-ranked security officials. Sources said the security officials briefed the participants of the meeting about the recent terror incidents in Pakistan.

The meeting was also briefed about the steps being taken to control terrorism in Pakistan and action against illegal immigrants.

Sources said the meeting decided to set a deadline for the return of foreigners illegally living in Pakistan and after the passage of the deadline their property would be seized, as per ARY News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor