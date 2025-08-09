UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza
By ANI | Updated: August 9, 2025 21:24 IST2025-08-09T21:18:08+5:302025-08-09T21:24:52+5:30
Gaza, August 9 (ANI/ WAM): The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that residents of the Gaza Strip are facing a severe shortage of basic hygiene supplies.
UNRWA also warned that soap has become almost impossible to obtain.
In a brief statement on X, UNRWA affirmed that millions of bars of soap are bought and sold daily worldwide, but in Gaza, it become extremely difficult to obtain.
UNRWA emphasised that a regular flow of basic hygiene supplies is an urgent necessity. (ANI/ WAM)
