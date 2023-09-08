UP Int'l Trade Show to feature 17 stalls of govt depts

Lucknow, Sep 8 Following the grand success of the Global Investors Summit earlier this year, the Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to host its inaugural international trade show in Greater Noida from September 21-25.

The event aims to elevate the global profile of products from various government departments.

A total of 17 departments have received approval to showcase their offerings at the International Trade Show to be held at India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida.

According to the government spokesman, these departments will feature their stalls, complete with essential amenities to cater to both national and international buyers attending the event.

Over 400 buyers from around the world have confirmed their participation.

These buyers will not only be attending the trade show, but also exploring opportunities to promote Uttar Pradesh products on the global stage.

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the event on September 21.

The International Trade Show is set to span a vast area of 2,088 square meters, accommodating stalls from a total of 17 different departments.

The largest stall, measuring 300 square meters, will belong to ODOP (One District, One Product) and the Department of Information and Public Relations.

These two impressive stalls, will be strategically positioned face-to-face.

The ODOP stall promises to be a captivating exhibit, showcasing a wide range of unique and special products from every district of the state.

Along with the Department of Information and Public Relations, the Tourism and Culture Department will occupy 200 square meters of space, providing valuable insights into Uttar Pradesh's tourism-related schemes and policies.

Continuing along the exhibition, visitors will find stalls for Namami Gange and the Water Supply Department, as well as the Energy Department and NEDA, each with 100 square meters of space.

Following this, there will be stalls for the Housing and Urban Planning department (95 square meters) and the Horticulture and Food Processing, Livestock and Milk Development, and Fisheries Department, all allotted 50 square meters each.

Towards the end of this row, attendees will see the Agriculture Department with a 60-square-meter stall and the Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry Department with a 50-square-meter stall.

This diverse array of departments and their respective exhibits promises to make the International Trade Show a rich and informative experience for all attendees.

The spokesman said that special provisions have been made to honour Padma Shri award winners by allocating a dedicated space of 100 square meters, which will be situated alongside the ODOP stall.

Adjacent to this area, the Urban Development Department has also secured permission to establish their stall in an equally spacious area.

Continuing along the exhibition, visitors will find the stalls of the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department occupying 100 square meters and the Medical Education Department with 97 square meters.

Following these, there will be stalls for the AYUSH Department (100 square meters) and the Khadi and Village Industries, Handloom and Textiles Department (96 square meters).

Visitors will come across the stalls of the Industrial Development Department, boasting 100 square meters of space, and the Rural Development Department, with a space of 90 square meters.

To facilitate the smooth operation of the event, there will be four freight elevators available, as well as storage rooms and service areas to efficiently handle the transportation of products to the exhibition hall.

