US: 250 Million Bees Escape After Semi-Truck Overturns in Whatcom County; Weidkamp Road Closed to Traffic

Weidkamp Road has been temporarily shut to vehicular traffic after a semi-truck carrying honey bee hives overturned near Lynden in Whatcom County on Friday, May 30. The accident occurred at around 4 am when a vehicle transporting about 250 million bees. The insects escaped and spread in the area, which has concerned the authorities for the nearby locals.

Authorities ordered Weidkamp Road from West Badger to Loomis Trail Road to close, and it is expected to remain shut through Saturday (May 31). The administration asked residents in the area to avoid the route and take an alternate road to reach their destination.

Visuals From the Spot

🚨🚦🐝 The strangest traffic jam: A quarter of a billion bees escape to freedom after a truck overturns in #Washington!pic.twitter.com/6VWQ5sK1Qw#USA

🔊 Whatcom County Police in Washington state announced that a truck transporting approximately 250 million bees overturned,… — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) May 31, 2025

According to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, the public was advised to avoid the area and stay at least 200 yards away. “AVOID THE AREA due to the potential of bee escape and swarming,” a social media post from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office states.

There are 250 million bees loose on Weidkamp Road between W. Badger and Loomis Trail. Please utilize alternative routes as WSCO deputies, public works and bee experts work to contain the situation. pic.twitter.com/NxupsmTzxU — Whatcom County Gov (@Whatcomctygov) May 30, 2025

Bee Catchers at the Accident Site

More bees in Whatcom County pic.twitter.com/jHpNHaUQYs — Shawn Garrett (@ShawnGarrett) May 30, 2025

Bee catchers are at the scene and trying to return these buzzing insects to their hives amid a state of alert and challenges. They have warned citizens to stay away from the accident site to avoid being stung.