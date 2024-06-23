US-British coalition conducts 4 airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah

Sanaa, June 23 The US-British coalition conducted four airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah province, the media reported.

The strikes hit the Red Sea coastal district of Alluhayah, northwest of the province, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported on Saturday, without providing further information.

The US-British coalition has not commented on the airstrikes yet, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Saturday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said it received a report of an incident 126 nautical miles east of Yemen's Aden.

"The master of a merchant vessel reports explosions in the vicinity of the vessel. The crew are reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," the agency said on its account on social media platform X, without providing further details.

On Friday, the US-British coalition said its forces had destroyed four drone boats and two drone aircraft launched by the Houthis to the Red Sea.

The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, began in November last year to launch anti-ship ballistic missiles and drones targeting what they said were Israeli-linked ships transiting the Red Sea, to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the US-British naval coalition stationed in the region has since January conducted air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets to deter the group, prompting an expansion of Houthi attacks to include US and British commercial vessels and naval ships.

