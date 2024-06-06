US commends Indian govt on conduct of elections; calls Lok Sabha polls "largest exercise of democracy in history of world"

Washington, DC [US], June 6 : Calling India the world's largest democracy, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller commended the Indian government, voters and poll workers for the successful conduct of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media briefing, the US State Department Spokesperson said that the elections that just played out over the last six weeks were the largest exercise of democracy in the history of the world.

"So India is, of course, the world's largest democracy and the election that just played out over the last six weeks was the largest exercise of democracy in the history of the world. We commend the government of India, voters and poll workers, for this massive undertaking...," Matthew Miller said.

Further talking about the Prime Minister's coalition government, Miller said that these choices are for the people of India and the US respects the will of Indian people.

Matthew Miller emphasised that the US looks forward to continue working with PM Modi

"...In terms of the prime minister's-coalition in the different governments, those are all choices for the Indian people to make and we respect the will of the Indian people," he said.

Miller added, "I will say that we will look to continue our work with Prime Minister Modi, as you've seen President Joe Biden undertake since he took office. That will continue to be a priority through the issues."

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. The Election Commission of India has declared the results of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

Earlier in the day, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader.

21 NDA leaders signed a letter to elect Narendra Modi as their leader during a key meeting held at his official residence in Delhi on Wednesday.

Following PM Modi's victory, US President Joe Biden took to social media platform X to congratulate PM Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He noted that the friendship between India and the US is only growing.

In a post on X, Biden stated, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also congratulated PM Modi and NDA on their victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Blinken said that the US looks forward to advancing the partnership between the two nations.

Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday and said that he "deeply values his warm words of felicitations and his appreciation for the Indian democracy.

"PM Modi noted that the partnership between India and the US will continue to be a "force for global good for the benefit of humanity," the post added.

