US concludes N Korea tested new ICBM system, condemns them as a 'serious escalation'

North Korea (DPRK) recently conducted two tests of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system that the United States condemns and considers a serious escalation, a senior US administration official said on Thursday.

"After careful analysis, the US government has concluded that the DPRK's two ballistic missile tests on February 26 and March 4 of this year involved a relatively new intercontinental ballistic missile system... This is a serious escalation by the DPRK," Sputnik News Agency reported quoting an official.

"But unlike the DPRK's three ICBM tests in 2017, neither of these launched demonstrated ICBM range or capability. These launches are likely intended to test elements of this new system before the DPRK conducts a launch at full-range, which they will potentially attempt to disguise as a fake launch."

The US condemns North Korea's missile tests, the official added, and believes they violate UN Security Council resolutions. The official also said the tests needlessly raise tensions and risk destabilizing the regional security situation.

( With inputs from ANI )

