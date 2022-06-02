US: Death toll rises to five in Tulsa hospital shooting

The death toll in the shooting incident at a hospital campus on Wednesday (local time) in Oklahoma's Tulsa city rose to five, including the shooter.

"We now have 5 dead, including the shooter, in the active shooter situation at the Natalie Building on the St. Francis Hospital Campus," Tulsa Police tweeted.

Following the attack, St. Francis Health System posted a statement on Facebook saying that all the Warren Clinic appointments scheduled before noon on Thursday were cancelled and some offices would be closed for the remainder of the week.

"To allow our staff and caregivers the opportunity to process today's tragic incidents all Warren Clinic appointments scheduled before noon tomorrow in the Tulsa or Broken Arrow area have been cancelled. Additionally, the Warren Clinic Orthopedic offices in the Natalie Building will be closed for the balance of the week," St. Francis Health System said in a statement.

Tulsa Police Department Captain Richard Meulenberg said that the officials will not reveal the name of the shooter as the investigation is still going on. He further said that the investigations are underway at other locations as well, CNN reported.

"So we're still working with other agencies and other jurisdictions as this is related to a much bigger issue with this shooter," he said.

The shootout incidents in the US have been increasing.

Earlier, On Tuesday (local time), an elderly woman was killed and two other persons were injured after gunfire erupted at a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans.

Prior to that, a mass shooting incident took place last week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas in which several people including 19 children were killed.

Notably, US President Joe Biden sought advice from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern over tackling violence in the United States as shooting incidents in America have been increasing in recent days.

Biden referred to the 2019 Christchurch slaying of 51 people in mass shootings targeting Muslims. The incident prompted New Zealand to ban military-style rifles. A gun buy-back was also instituted.

"We need your guidance," Biden said during the meeting with Arden in the Oval Office. "Your leadership has taken on a critical role in this global stage -- and it really has -- galvzing action on climate change, the global effort to curb violence, extremism, and online, like happened in Christchurch," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

