US forces strike positions in Syria's Deir al-Zour

Damascus, Nov 9 US forces struck positions in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour after midnight Thursday, according to Syria's pro-government Sham FM radio and the Pentagon.

US forces struck the vicinity of Bor Saeed Street, east of the city of Deir al-Zour, said the report, noting that the attack caused powerful explosions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said warplanes hit military sites and a weapons depot in the vicinity of Bor Saeed Street.

The Sham FM radio also reported powerful explosions at the al-Omar oil field, where a US base is located, in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon confirmed that it was a US-led airstrike in Deir al-Zour, saying in a statement that US military conducted "self-defense airstrikes" on a facility in eastern Syria in response to attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed IRGC-Quds Force affiliates.

There was no information on losses yet.

The current incidents seemed to be as part of the recently escalating exchange of fire between pro-Iran fighters and the US forces in Deir al-Zour, reports said.

The escalation comes on the heels of the Israeli-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip, as pro-Iran fighters in Syria deem the US responsible for the escalation in Gaza, according to the reports.

--IANS

int/khz

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor