US hails Chagos Archipelago agreement between UK-Mauritius, says it reflects "power of diplomacy"

Washington, DC [US], October 3 : The United States has hailed the historic Chagos archipelago agreement between the United Kingdom and Mauritius today and hailed how diplomacy can overcome long-standing historical challenges to reach peaceful and mutually beneficial outcomes.

US President Joe Biden said the agreement affirms Mauritian sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, while granting the United Kingdom the authority to exercise the sovereign rights of Mauritius with respect to Diego Garcia.

"I applaud the historic agreement and conclusion of the negotiations between the Republic of Mauritius and the United Kingdom on the status of the Chagos Archipelago," Biden said in a statement. "It is a clear demonstration that through diplomacy and partnership, countries can overcome long-standing historical challenges to reach peaceful and mutually beneficial outcomes."

This sentiment reflects the broader significance of the agreement as a means of resolving historical grievances while ensuring future cooperation.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also lauded the agreement and said that it reflects the power of diplomacy to solve longstanding challenges, as well as the US' shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

"The United States welcomes today's historic agreement between the Republic of Mauritius and the United Kingdom on the status of the Chagos Archipelago. The United States has strongly supported negotiations between the two countries over the past two years and is pleased to see the successful outcome of this diplomatic effort," Blinken said in a statement.

"Today's agreement reflects the power of diplomacy to solve longstanding challenges, our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, our continued close collaboration with Mauritius on a wide range of bilateral, regional, and multilateral issues, and, above all, the strong partnership of Mauritius, the United Kingdom, and the United States," he added.

This comes after the United Kingdom announced giving up the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius in a deal that would allow people displaced decades ago to return home while the UK retains the use of the British-US military base on Diego Garcia.

The UK said that the operation of Diego Garcia, a strategic military base jointly operated with the United States, was protected by the agreement, which also allows Mauritius to resettle the rest of the islands after its population was displaced.

This marks a significant shift in geopolitical negotiations between the two countries.

Foreign Secretary of the UK, David Lammy, stated, "Today's agreement secures this vital military base for the future. It will strengthen our role in safeguarding global security."

British High Commissioner also lauded the agreement saying, "Welcome deal today between the UK and Mauritius. This agreement enables deeper cooperation with India in the Indian Ocean, strengthening global security and averting threats to peace and prosperity in the wider Indo-Pacific."

Notably, the agreement has broader implications for international relations, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, where the US, UK, and Mauritius aim to uphold shared interests in security and cooperation. President Biden emphasised the continued commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, underlining the significance of strategic partnerships among nations.

Meanwhile, India has welcomed the agreement between the United Kingdom and Mauritius and said that this significant understanding completes the decolonisation of Mauritius.

"We welcome the agreement between the United Kingdom and Mauritius on the return of Mauritian sovereignty over the Chagos archipelago, including Diego Garcia. This significant understanding completes the decolonisation of Mauritius. The resolution of the longstanding Chagos dispute after two years of negotiations, in compliance with international law, is a welcome development," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

It stated that India has consistently supported Mauritius's claim for sovereignty over Chagos, while adding that it remains committed to working with Mauritius and other like-minded partners in strengthening maritime safety and security.

"India has consistently supported Mauritius's claim for sovereignty over Chagos, in line with its principled stand on decolonization and support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, as well as its longstanding and close partnership with Mauritius," MEA stated.

"India remains committed to working with Mauritius and other like-minded partners in strengthening maritime safety and security and contributing to enhanced peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region," it added.

