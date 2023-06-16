US, India united through shared democratic values: Ohio Senator ahead of PM Modi's visit

Washington D.C. [US], June 16 : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the United States, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said that the two nations are united through shared democratic values. He said that the US looks forward to finding all kinds of ways to strengthen its relationship with India.

In a video posted by Indian Embassy in the US, Sherrod Brown said, "Prime Minister Modi, welcome to the United States of America. Ohio has a strong Indian American community virtually everywhere in our state. Business owners, entrepreneurs, educators, students, doctors, workers, advocates, and leaders in the community. Indian Americans serve our nation honourably in the military. They're part of the fabric of our state."

While sharing the video on Twitter, Indian Embassy in the US wrote, "We look forward to find all kinds of ways to strengthen relations between our two countries. Enjoy your visit to the #UnitedStates, PM @NarendraModi!' Appreciate your message of welcome, Senator @SherrodBrown!!"

PM Narendra Modi is set to travel to the US for a state visit from June 21-24. During his visit, he will address the joint meeting of the US Congress for the second time. PM Modi recently said he is honoured to accept the invitation and looks forward to addressing a joint meeting of the US Congress on June 22.

In a video message, Sherrod Brown noted that Cleveland is the only city in the world with a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on a street named for Martin Luther King Jr. He called India's democracy the "largest."

"I go to work for these Ohioans every day, just as I know you do for the Indian people. Our countries are united through our shared democratic values. Ours is the oldest, yours is the largest. We look forward to looking to finding all kinds of ways to strengthen relations between our two countries. Enjoy your visit to the United States," Sherrod Brown said.

On June 22, more than 7000 Indian Americans are planning to be on the South Lawns of the White House when President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcome the PM amidst a 21-gun salute. The White House will close the registration shortly for those attending the welcome ceremony.

A group of Indian Americans are planning to go to Andrews Air Force Base when the Prime Minister's Air India One lands on June 21 afternoon from New York and over 600 community members are planning to gather at Freedom Plaza in front of the Willard Intercontinental in Washington located near the White House where the PM will be staying during his visit.

At the Freedom Plaza, the community has planned to showcase the cultural fabric of India through cultural events representing India spanning from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and from West to East, Adapa Prasad, President of Overseas Friends of BJP-USA, told ANI.

"It is India's diverse cultural show and growth story. We have roughly 25 programs representing Kashmir to Kerala and Maharashtra to the northeast with 160 artists participating," Prasad said.

"The Indian American community feels that they are part of this historic story. They're proud that this momentous occasion is happening. That too when India became the fifth largest economy and the third largest, so the community itself is very proud about their country of origin," Prasad further noted.

