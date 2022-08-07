US: Joe Biden to visit Kentucky on August 8 to meet families hit by floods

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are set to visit Kentucky on August 8 to meet with the families hit by floods.

The floods have killed several dozen people and left others stranded, as per Al Jazeera.

As high temperatures bake the state, the residents have had a very little respite while they continue to rescue teams continue to battle the devastating floods.

According to Al Jazeera, at least 37 people have been killed in the flooding, and more than 3,000 residents remain without electricity. High temperatures this week have created an additional challenge for residents struggling to recover, and the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued flood warnings as thunderstorms bring the possibility of further rainfall.

Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration for the state, an action that frees up additional funds and resources to assist with recovery and rebuilding efforts, which are expected to take at least a year. The administration has also announced more than USD 1 billion in grants for states seeking to address flooding and extreme heat exacerbated by climate change.

Other cities across the United States, such as St Louis, Missouri and Las Vegas, Nevada, have also been hit hard by flooding over the last week. In June, Yellowstone National Park, one of the country's best-known national parks was closed because of flooding that swept away entire roads.

In states such as Texas and California, extreme heat has tested the limits of infrastructure and heightened enormous wildfires, prompting evacuations, Al Jazeera reported.

Rescue efforts have been hindered due to power outages persisting Saturday with more than 13,000 homes and businesses remaining in the dark.

Massive floodwaters washed out homes in several counties, leaving some residents scrambling to their rooftops to escape the deadly flooding.

( With inputs from ANI )

