US Lawmakers urge Michigan University to review Shanghai Jiao Tong University partnership

Washington [US], November 3 : The leadership of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (SCCCP) has raised serious concerns regarding the University of Michigan's (U-M) strategic partnership with Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU), particularly focusing on potential national security implications.

In a letter addressed to the university, the committee urged a thorough review of this collaboration, referencing a recent report that highlights the risks associated with US-PRC academic joint institutes.

The report indicates that such partnerships have facilitated the transfer of sensitive US technologies to Chinese defence entities, contributing to advancements in critical military capabilities. In response to similar concerns, both the Georgia Institute of Technology and the University of California, Berkeley, have terminated their joint institutes with Chinese institutions.

The letter emphasised that SJTU is recognised for its deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party's military-civil fusion strategy, which aims to integrate military and civilian sectors to enhance China's defence capabilities. The university operates several national-level laboratories, including defence-related facilities, and has been linked to projects advancing military technologies such as nuclear weapons and satellites.

Since its inception, the University of Michigan has hosted students from the Shanghai Jiao Tong University Joint Institute program, which provides education and research in critical technologies and receives funding from China's 863 Program, designed to support military technology development. The Joint Institute reportedly facilitates research that directly supports China's military, including collaborations on projects related to advanced imaging technologies and rocket fuel.

Concerns also extend to recruitment practices within the Joint Institute, which may funnel students into Chinese military and intelligence sectors. Recent legal actions against former Joint Institute students at Michigan, accused of concealing unauthorised visits to military sites, have intensified scrutiny of the partnership.

The letter calls for Michigan to sever ties with Shanghai Jiao Tong University to protect the integrity of federally funded research and to implement stringent vetting processes for international students on campus. As tensions rise over US-China relations, the implications of academic partnerships continue to be a critical topic in national security discussions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor