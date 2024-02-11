US: Nikki Haley attacks trump after he mocks her military husband, questions his whereabouts

Washington, DC [US], February 11 : Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley attacked former United States President Donald Trump for remarks he made about her husband, who is in the military and stationed abroad, according to The Hill.

"Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about," Haley said in a post on social media platform X. "Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief."

Haley's response came following the remarks made by the former president on Saturday during a rally in her state.

"Where's her husband?" Trump said. "'Oh, he's away, he's away.' What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband? Where is he? He's gone," he said, according to The Hill.

Haley's husband, Major Michael Haley, was deployed to Africa in June of last year with the South Carolina Army National Guard. She wished him farewell in a ceremony in mid-June with about 200 soldiers at The Citadel, a military college in Charleston.

"He's always been my rock," Haley said.

"We have both lived a life of service, and so when he goes off to deploy, my support is completely with him. If I happen to be running for president, his support is completely with me," she added.

Haley and her husband have been together for more than 25 years, and he frequently attended her candidacy rallies. The former UN ambassador often discussed being married to a member of the armed forces; her husband joined the National Guard in the middle of the 2000s, The Hill reported.

During Haley's first stint as governor of Palmetto State, he was initially sent overseas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor