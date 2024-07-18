US, Philippine Coast Guards conduct bilateral search, rescue exercises in South China Sea

Manila [Philippines], July 18 : The US Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard on Tuesday conducted a bilateral search and rescue exercise in the South China Sea, a statement by US Indo-Pacific Command said.

In a post on 'X' the US Indo-Pacific Command "@USCGPACAREA conducts a search and rescue exercise alongside @coastguardph, strengthening relationships and exchanging tactics that maintain peace in the #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific. @USCG | @USCGHawaiiPac | @uscgfmsg."

The bilateral exercise included defence personnel from the US and Philippines naval vessels namely the US Coast Guard Legend-class vessel USCGC Waesche and the Philippine Coast Guard Teresa Magbanua-class patrol vessel BRP Melchora Aquino.

The commanding officer of Waesche Captin Tyson Scofield, "It was an honour to train with our partners in the Philippine Coast Guard to ensure that we are always ready to respond to save lives on the high seas. We look forward to fostering our relationship as we strive to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. Sharing lessons learned and best practices through person-to-person exercises is the best way to improve our ability to operate together on the unforgiving ocean", the US Indo-Pacific Command.

The commanding officers of U.S. Coast Guard Legend-class cutter USCGC Waesche and the Philippine Coast Guard Teresa Magbanua-class patrol vessel BRP Melchora Aquino participated in joint training scenarios which included training related to joint sailing by conducting search and rescue (SAR), personnel transfer evolutions, and bilateral sailing.

According to the same statement by the Indo-Pacific Command Waesche is a vessel assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.

