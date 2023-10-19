US President Biden speaks with Egypt's al Sisi, discusses humanitarian aid for Gaza

Washington, DC [US], October 19 : US President Joe Biden spoke with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Wednesday and discussed ongoing coordination to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza and mechanisms to ensure the aid is distributed for the benefit of the civilian population, the White House said.

The two presidents concurred to cooperate closely in promoting a swift and robust global response to the UN's plea for humanitarian aid.

"They agreed on the need to preserve stability in the Middle East, prevent escalation of the conflict, and set the circumstances for a durable, permanent peace in the region. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the enduring, strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt," the White House said in an official release.

Meanwhile, Biden, during his Israel visit, spoke directly to the families of hostages held by Hamas and assured them by saying, "You are not alone", Blinken said.

In a post on X, Blinken said, "Speaking directly to the families of the hostages held by Hamas, @POTUS said: "You're not alone." There is no higher priority than the release and safe return of all hostages, and we are pursuing every avenue to bring them home."

Blinken also spoke with G7 countries and reaffirmed Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas.

"Speaking with G7 counterparts, I reaffirmed Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas' terrorist attacks. It is critical to ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians and that all hostages are released," Blinken posted on X.

Notably, Biden was earlier scheduled to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas after first visiting Israel. However, the meeting was cancelled after the Gaza hospital explosion.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the meeting would be held at a time when the parties could agree to end the "war and the massacres against Palestinians" and blamed Israel with its military campaign for pushing the region to "the brink of the abyss".

According to Al Jazeera, Jordan's King Abdullah would have hosted the four-way summit, which would have on its agenda the need to get humanitarian assistance to Gaza to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

Abdullah has blamed Israel for a blast at a Gaza hospital that killed about 500 Palestinians on Tuesday, saying it was a "shame on humanity" and called on Israel to immediately end its military assault on Gaza.

The cancellation reflects an increasingly volatile situation that will test the limits of US influence in the region as Biden visits Israel on Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported.

The White House earlier in a statement said that the US President has postponed his visit to Jordan after Tuesday's explosion at a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of people.

Initially, Biden was supposed to travel to Jordan after visiting Israel during its conflict with Hamas.

"After consulting with King Abdullah II of Jordan and in light of the days of mourning announced by President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, President Biden will postpone his travel to Jordan and the planned meeting with these two leaders and President Sisi of Egypt," a White House official said."

"The President sent his deepest condolences for the innocent lives lost in the hospital explosion in Gaza and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded. He looks forward to consulting in person with these leaders soon, and agreed to remain regularly and directly engaged with each of them over the coming days," the official added.

Biden departed for Israel from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on Tuesday.

"I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted. Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened," Biden said in a statement before he boarded Air Force One for Israel.

"The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy," Biden said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor