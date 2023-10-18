US President Joe Biden postpones visit to Jordan after Gaza hospital blast

Washington, DC [US], October 18 : US President Joe Biden has postponed his visit to Jordan after an explosion at a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of people on Tuesday, the White House said.

Initially, Biden was supposed to travel to Jordan after visiting Israel during its conflict with Hamas.

"After consulting with King Abdullah II of Jordan and in light of the days of mourning announced by President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, President Biden will postpone his travel to Jordan and the planned meeting with these two leaders and President Sisi of Egypt," a White House official said.

"The President sent his deepest condolences for the innocent lives lost in the hospital explosion in Gaza, and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded. He looks forward to consulting in person with these leaders soon, and agreed to remain regularly and directly engaged with each of them over the coming days," the official added.

Earlier today, Biden departed for Israel from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, according to Reuters.

Upon reaching Israel on Wednesday to stand in solidarity in the face of Hamas's brutal terrorist attack, he will consult on the next steps with top Israeli leaders there.

Sharing on his social media, 'X', Biden said on Tuesday, "I'm travelling to Israel tomorrow to stand in solidarity in the face of Hamas's brutal terrorist attack and to consult on the next steps. I'll then travel to Jordan to meet with leaders and address dire humanitarian needsand make clear that Hamas does not stand for Palestinians' right to self-determination."

However, his visit has been called off for now and he would now, will only be visiting Israel.

On Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Israel, US' National Security Council (NSC) coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby in a video posted by White House on X, earlier today said, "The President will spend a lot of time talking about the humanitarian situation in Gaza for the Palestinian people...This is a critical time, a critical trip, and a very important opportunity, not just for the President, but for leaders across the region to make sure that we send a strong signal to terrorists and a strong signal to innocent civilians who are impacted by this conflict."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken while addressing a press conference on Tuesday informed that President Biden is coming to Israel at a "critical moment" and will reaffirm the US' solidarity with Israel.

"US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday. He is coming here at a critical moment for Israel, for the region, and for the world. President Biden will reaffirm the United States' solidarity with Israel. President Biden will again make clear, as he's done unequivocally since Hamas's slaughter of more than 1,400 people, including at least 30 Americans, that Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks," he said.

He further added by saying that President Biden will continue to coordinate closely with the Israeli partners to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas.

Blinken noted that President Biden will also receive a comprehensive brief on Israel's war aims and strategy.

