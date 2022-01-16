US revenging its defeat in Afghanistan by imposing economic sanctions on country, says China

The US has been defeated in Afghanistan and now the country revenges the Afghan people by imposing economic sanctions on them, said Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu on Saturday, reported local media.

Washington is using freedom of speech, human and women's rights and inclusive government as a pretext to harshly hit the Afghan people, Khaama Press quoted Wang as saying on Saturday in a meeting with Afghanistan's acting minister of Interior Sarajudin Haqqani.

Stressing that America has been defeated in Afghanistan, Wang said that Washington is revenging its defeat by imposing economic sanctions on the country.

Wang and Haqqani held the meeting in the Ministry of Interior Affairs in Kabul.

Chinese envoy pledged to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, not interfere in Afghanistan's internal affairs, said Deputy spokesman of the Interior Ministry Engineer Izam.

He also said that Wang has vowed to support Afghanistan's future government that will be established based on the traditional and Islamic principles of Afghanistan, according to Khaama Press.

Emphasising that Afghanistan's soil will not be used against any country, Izam said that Haqqani welcomed the Chinese ambassador's remarks. The spokesperson also said that the recognition of the Taliban government was also discussed during the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

