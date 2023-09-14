US special envoy calls on Taliban to pursue 'normalisation' with International community

Washington, DC [US], September 14 : Amid ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan under the Taliban, the US' special envoy to Afghanistan, Thomas West has underlined serious challenges impeding de-facto authorities' efforts to normalise relations with the international community, the majority of which are the result of their policies, reported Khaama Press.

Speaking at the nonpartisan think tank Stimson Centre in Washington on Tuesday, West expressed doubt about the Taliban regime in Afghanistan pursuing normalisation with the international community.

He emphasised that such normalisation is difficult until there is a significant change in their treatment of the populace, anticipating that the international community will remain united.

The Taliban (IEA) must prioritise meeting security duties, West said, according to Khaama Press.

The international community and the US insist that the current Afghan leadership establish a more inclusive political structure that protects women's rights to education and work.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, they have implemented harsh regulations that prevent women from seeking education and career possibilities.

Notably, with the resurgence of the Taliban in August 2021 in Afghanistan, the country’s educational system has suffered a significant setback. As a result, girls have been deprived of access to education, and seminaries or religious schools have gradually filled the void left by schools and universities.

Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment and public spaces. The Taliban has imposed draconian restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly, and movement for women and girls.

