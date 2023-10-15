US state secy Antony Blinken meets Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo

Cairo [Egypt], October 15 : US State Secretary Antony Blinken met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at Al Ittihadiya Palace in Egypt's Cairo on Sunday and affirmed the immediate halt of Hamas attacks on Israel and de-escalation of war.

The US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated about the meeting saying, "Secretary of State Antony J Blinken met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi today in Egypt. Secretary Blinken underscored the United States' focus on halting Hamas' terrorist attacks against Israel and preventing the conflict from spreading."

Both leaders also underscored the significance of ensuring a humanitarian passage for the safe movement of civilians to evacuate them from Gaza.

The statement read further, "The Secretary and President Sisi agreed on the importance of addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza to ensure assistance can reach people who need it and help keep civilians out of harms way. Secretary Blinken reiterated to President El-Sisi the importance of facilitating the safe passage of American citizens and family members from Gaza."

Egypt, Israel, and the United States have agreed to allow foreigners residing in Gaza to pass through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, with the Israeli forces agreeing to refrain from striking areas the foreigners would pass through on their way out of the Hamas-controlled territory.

Meeting on Sunday with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said that Israel's activity in Gaza had "exceeded" its right to self-defense and had become collective punishment, The Times of Israel reported.

Sissi, whose country shares a narrow border with the Gaza Strip that has remained largely blocked over the past week, said during the meeting that Israel's "reaction went beyond the right to self-defense, turning into collective punishment for 2.3 million people in Gaza," according to Egypt's state-run media.

As per The Times of Israel. Blinken, who visited Israel on Thursday before heading to Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt, was slated to return to Israel on Monday for further meetings as part of his diplomatic blitz surrounding the Israel-Gaza war.

According to the latest update, 1300 people have been killed, with over 3600 injured, reported The Jerusalem Post.

Israeli Defence Minister Gallant said that the estimated 150-200 hostages are being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, adding, "We are making every effort to locate them even in this great complexity."

