US State Secy Rubio extends greetings on India's 79th Independence Day; says united by shared vision for secure Indo-Pacific

Washington DC [US], August 15 : US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed the strength of the India-US relationship and their shared commitment to a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region.

While extending his warm wishes to the people of India on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, the US Secretary of State, in a statement, highlighted the growing strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies.

He described the relationship between India and the US as "consequential and far-reaching," built on shared democratic values, mutual respect, and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

"On behalf of the United States, I extend our congratulations and warm wishes to the people of India as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 15," Rubio said in a statement released by the US Department of State on Thursday (local time).

"The historic relationship between the world's largest democracy and the world's oldest democracy is consequential and far-reaching. Our two countries are united by our shared vision for a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region. Our partnership spans industries, promotes innovation, pushes the boundaries of critical and emerging technologies, and extends into space. Working together, the United States and India will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both our countries," the statement added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the US Embassy in India extended its greeting to mark the 79th Independence Day of India, highlighting the shared values and celebrations of the occasion.

"Happy Independence Day, India! The United States joins India in celebrating this important occasion, honouring our shared achievements in advancing global peace and prosperity. We look forward to strengthening the #USIndia partnership in the years ahead," The US Embassy in India stated in a post on X.

This year, the celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat', reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

