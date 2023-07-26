US to send USD 400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine

Washington DC [US], July 26 : The United States is sending USD 400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, including a variety of munitions for advanced air defence systems, artillery rounds and armoured vehicles, the State Department announced Tuesday (local time).

In a statement, Antony Blinken, Secretary of State said, "Pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorizing our 43rd drawdown for Ukraine. This assistance package includes air defence munitions, artillery rounds, armoured vehicles, and anti-armor capabilities, as well as other equipment essential to strengthening Ukraine’s brave forces on the battlefield, helping them retake Ukraine’s sovereign territory, and defend their fellow citizens."

"This package contains critical military assistance totalling USD 400 million worth of arms and equipment from Department of Defense stocks," he added.

He also stated that following the withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Russia continues to attack Ukrainian ports and grain infrastructure – including in Odessa.

Blinken further added that Russia could have ended this war at any time by "withdrawing its forces from Ukraine" and stopping its brutal attacks against Ukraine’s cities and people. Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes," he added.

Earlier in June, the US Department of Defence announced an additional security assistance package, valued at up to USD 500 million, for Ukraine to meet its "critical security and defence needs."

The security package includes crucial capabilities to aid Ukraine's counteroffensive operations in its ongoing conflict with Russia and to strengthen its air defences.

"Today, the Department of Defence (DoD) announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defence needs," the US Department of Defence said in an official release.

"This authorization is the Biden Administration's forty-first drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. This package, valued at up to $500 million, includes key capabilities to support Ukraine's counter-offensive operations, strengthen its air defences to help Ukraine protect its people, as well as additional armoured vehicles, anti-armour systems, critical munitions, and other equipment to help Ukraine push back on Russia's war of aggression," the release said.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US has condemned all acts by Moscow and has shown firm support to Ukraine, and its people.

