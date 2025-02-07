US Train Fire: SEPTA Train Carrying 350 Passengers Catches Fire in Ridley Park; All Evacuated (Watch Video)

SEPTA (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority) train burst into flames in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania on Thursday evening (US local time), February 6. The fire incident occurred at around 6 PM and all 350 passengers onboard was evacuated safely.

According to the international media report, at least six train coaches caught fire at Ridley Park in Pennsylvania. However, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far. The incident spot is located 21 minutes or 16 miles from Philadelphia. Several firefighters are responding to a SEPTA train fire in Ridley Park.

Visuals From Fire Site

🚨#BREAKING: A SEPTA train carrying 350 passengers burst into flames catching fire prompting evacuations⁰⁰📌#RidleyPark | #Pennsylvania⁰⁰Currently, numerous firefighters are responding to a SEPTA train fire in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, located 21 minutes or 16 miles from… pic.twitter.com/F2s7tyjHGe — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 7, 2025

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows the train has burst into flames, and huge clouds of black smoke can be visible from certain kilometres. Firefighters and passengers were seen nearby it as chaos in the area after the evacuation of 350 passengers.

The blaze was reported underneath a Wilmington/Newark Line train near the station. The six-car train carried approximately 350 passengers from Philadelphia to Wilmington. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Due to the incident, several trains were delayed from Amtrak to Wilmington, Delaware, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A passenger from the SEPTA train described the incident, saying everything was going normal when the train left Philadelphia. After a few minutes, a strange smell came from somewhere between Ridley Park and Norwood in the car coach she was riding in.

She has been removed from that coach and shifted another coach when she noticed the smoke coming from the side of the train. Other passengers notice that the train is on fire. "Eventually officials opened the doors and we got off," she added.