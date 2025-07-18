US: Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, remains in "excellent" overall health

Washington DC [US], July 18 : US President Donald Trump, 79, has been diagnosed with a "benign and common" vein condition known as chronic venous insufficiency after he noticed swelling in his legs, the White House has said.

Trump's physician, Sean Barbabella, said in a memorandum, released by the White House on July 17 said that the US president underwent a thorough health examination after he noticed mild swelling in his legs, and it revealed no evidence of a more serious condition like deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.

Barbarella said the president remains in "excellent" overall health after he was "thoroughly evaluated" by the White House Medical Unit, after noticing mild swelling in his lower legs. This, he said, was done keeping with "routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution."

The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, during a press briefing on Thursday, said that President Trump is in good health, stressing that the swelling in his lower legs is a benign condition given his age, and the bruising on his right hand was from shaking so many hands.

"The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies. Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70," the memo by Trump's physician read.

The president underwent multiple tests, including a complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, and coagulation profile.

There was "no evidence" of blood clots or arterial disease, it said.

"All results were within normal limits," the memo said.

"An echocardiogram was also performed and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function. No signs of heart function, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified."

The White House physician said that recent photos of the president showed minor bruising on the back of his hand.

"This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen," the memo read.

