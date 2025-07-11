US: Trump, First Lady to visit flood-hit Texas as rescue ops continue

Texas [US], July 11 : US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are visiting west-central Texas today to meet families of flood victims and local officials, amid growing scrutiny over the federal disaster response.

The floods have left more than 120 people dead and at least 170 missing. Trump's visit comes after declaring a major disaster in the state to unlock federal support, The Hill reported.

The president will meet with Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R), along with Republican lawmakers including Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) and Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, according to the White House. The event in Kerrville marks Trump's third visit to a disaster-struck area during his second term, The Hill noted.

In a phone interview with NBC News on Thursday, Trump defended the administration's response to the Texas floods and praised Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who oversees FEMA. "We were right on time. We were there in fact, she was the first one I saw on television," he said.

The Hill reported that Trump has faced criticism similar to what he once levelled at former President Joe Biden's handling of disasters. In January, during his first trip as president, Trump attacked FEMA's effectiveness, saying, "FEMA has been a very big disappointment. It's very bureaucratic. And it's very slow."

Now, The Hill noted, some have made similar complaints about delays under Trump's own administration. Secretary Noem denied reports that federal help to Texas was delayed until Monday after the Guadalupe River overflowed on July 4. "Our Coast Guard, our Border Patrol BORTAC [Border Patrol Tactical Unit] teams were there immediately," she said on Fox & Friends, calling a report about delays "trash."

She added, "Every single thing they asked for [in Texas], we were there." Noem emphasized that Abbott and Texas Emergency Management Director Nim Kidd "are fantastic and nobody there has said anything about that they didn't get everything that they wanted immediately or that they needed. And I'm proud of the work we've done to support that," The Hill reported.

Trump has repeatedly hinted at plans to revamp FEMA and shift more responsibility to states, although he has avoided specific answers. Despite this, Governor Abbott praised the president's efforts this week, even as the federal government delayed distribution of over $2 billion in disaster-related grants, The Hill noted.

Homeland Security Secretary Noem recently directed the department to tighten controls over grant distribution. "The open borders gravy train is over," a spokesperson told The Hill, explaining that measures are being taken to prevent fraud and waste.

According to The Hill, FEMA recently cut $325 million in grants intended for flood mitigation in New York. Trump has previously accused Democrat-led cities and states of misusing federal aid. During past disasters, he clashed with California Governor Gavin Newsom (D), and later linked disaster aid to unrelated political issues like voter ID.

State officials nationwide have expressed concern over delays in accessing federal disaster grants. "I'm pretty impatient and frustrated," said Bryan Fisher, head of Alaska's emergency management agency. "It certainly doesn't make any sense to any of us. I think every state will tell you we're ready to apply for these funds and administer them like we always do," The Hill reported.

Meanwhile, FEMA approved funding after deadly tornadoes in Arkansas earlier this year, but only after Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders appealed the initial denial and personally contacted the president, The Hill added.

As Trump tours the flood zone in Texas today, pressure continues to mount on FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security to respond swiftly and efficiently to future natural disasters.

