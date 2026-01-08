Utah Shooting: 2 Killed, 3 Injured Gunfire Near Latter-Day Saints Church in Salt Lake City

At least two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting near a Latter-Day Saints (LSD) Church on Wednesday night, January 7. The shooting took place near the Church of Jesus Christ on Redwood Road. Emergency responders are on the scene.

The police have called this a mass casualty incident. It reported that there may be more deaths and injuries in the incident. Authorities have not released details about what occurred.

According to reports, the shooting took place at around 8 pm on Wednesday (US local time). The church is located near the area of 650 North Redwood Road, close to Salt Lake City International Airport. Redwood Road is closed in the area and expected to remain closed until about 1 am, transportation officials said.

Videos shared on X (formerly Twitter) show several vehicles of law enforcement agencies at the spot. Officers are investigating at the scene and searching for the suspect shooter.