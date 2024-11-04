Uyghur leader calls for consumer awareness to avoid unintentional support of human rights violations

Munich [Germany], November 4 : The Chairperson of the World Uyghur Congress, Rushan Abbas, has called for ongoing action to ensure that all supply chains are free from complicity in human rights abuses. She emphasised the need to protect American consumers from inadvertently supporting the genocide of the Uyghur people.

In a post on X, the World Uyghur Congress stated, "World Uyghur Congress executive chair Rushan Abbas urges for continued efforts to ensure all supply chains are free from complicity in these atrocities, safeguarding American consumers from unknowingly supporting the Uyghur genocide."

Rushan Abbas's response follows the recent decision by US customs authorities to add three more textile producers to a growing list of Chinese companies banned from trading with Americans due to their involvement in Uyghur slave labour.

Goods produced by Esquel Group, Guangdong Esquel Textile Co., Ltd., and Turpan Esquel Textile Co. are now prohibited from being imported into the United States, as confirmed by a recent statement from the US Department of Homeland Security. According to the statement, Esquel Group is headquartered in Hong Kong, while Guangdong Esquel Textile operates out of Guangdong province. Turpan Esquel Textile is located in Xinjiang, a region where many Uyghurs live under strict surveillance by Chinese authorities. This action underscores the U.S. commitment to addressing human rights abuses linked to forced labour in supply chains.

Uyghur slave labour refers to the systemic exploitation of Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in China, particularly in the Xinjiang region. Reports have emerged indicating that individuals from these communities are being subjected to forced labour in various industries, including textiles, agriculture, and manufacturing.

The situation has led to widespread condemnation from human rights organisations and governments around the world.

The circumstances in Xinjiang have drawn international attention due to the Chinese government's policies aimed at controlling and assimilating the Uyghur population. Since around 2017, there have been credible allegations that over a million Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities have been detained in so-called "reeducation camps."

These camps are reportedly designed to instill loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party, suppress religious practices, and promote Han Chinese cultural norms.

