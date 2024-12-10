"Victory is becoming a reality," says Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Jerusalem [Israel], December 10 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the army's achievements, saying that victory "is becoming a reality" during a Monday night press conference.

Netanyahu took questions from the media one day after the Syrian government collapsed and one day before he is due to give testimony in a corruption trial.

"The complete victory that they mocked is becoming a reality today. After the fall of the regime in Damascus, Hamas is more isolated than ever. It accepted the disintegration of the arenas. It expected help from Hezbollah, Iran, and the Assad regime - that will no longer happen. This opens another opening for advancing a deal," said Netanyahu.

He acknowledged Israel is close to a hostage agreement with Hamas but would not comment on reports that the terror group has prepared a list of hostages to potentially be released.

"The collapse of the Syrian regime is a direct result of the severe blows we inflicted on Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. I would like to clarify: challenges are still expected in the campaign, and our hand is outstretched," Netanyahu said. He also expressed appreciation to President-elect Donald Trump for recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights in 2019.

"The Golan will forever be an inseparable part of Israel," Netanyahu vowed.

"After the fall of the regime in Damascus, Hamas is more isolated than ever. It hoped for the unification of the arenas and received disintegration," Netanyahu said."

Asked about Hamas taking control of humanitarian aid deliveries, Netanyahu replied, "We should have eliminated Hamas' military capability. We were looking to transfer humanitarian aid through clans, we are looking for a way to do it in a complete way."

Regarding his corruption trial, Netanyahu insisted, "The investigations against me were born of sin. They invented offenses, arrested dozens of people around me and are blackmailing them with threats of false testimony." (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor