Video shows Kamala Harris calling Tim Walz asking him to be her running mate

Washington, Aug 7 US Vice-President (V-P) Kamala Harris on Wednesday posted a video of the moment that she called Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to inform him that he was her choice as her running mate.

"Listen, I want you to do this with me. Let's do this together," Harris said.

"Would you be my running mate and let's get this thing on the road?"

"I would be honoured, Madam Vice-President. The joy that you are bringing back to the country, the enthusiasm that's out there, it will be a privilege to take this across the country," Walz said.

The video mirrors one that current US President Joe Biden posted in 2020 when he asked Harris to be his V-P pick.

"When I called @Tim_Walz this morning to ask him to join our campaign, I shared my deep level of respect for him and the work we've done together. We're going to unify this country and we're going to win. Let's go get this done...," Kamala Harris wrote on social media platform X.

The Harris campaign announced that it had raised $10 million since the announcement of Walz as the running mate.

Walz, meanwhile, posted an introductory video.

"Growing up, I learned to be generous toward my neighbours, compromise without compromising my values, and to work for the common good. @KamalaHarris and I both believe in that common good – in that fundamental promise of America. We're ready to fight for it. And like she says: when we fight, we win," Walz wrote on X.

Harris and Walz will appear together on Wednesday evening at a rally in Philadelphia, the kickoff of a tour through swing states.

