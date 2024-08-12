Vienna: Pashtun, Afghan protesters condemn Pakistani Army actions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Vienna [Austria], August 12 : A large-scale protest took place outside the Pakistan Embassy in Vienna on Sunday, organised by the Afghan Cultural Association (AKIS) in collaboration with the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Austria wing.

The demonstration, which drew nearly 200 participants, was na outcry against the extrajudicial killings and ongoing human rights abuses allegedly perpetrated by the Pakistani government and military, particularly against the Pashtun community.

The protest, held in front of the Pakistani Embassy, was marked by slogans and speeches condemning the actions of the Pakistani authorities.

Notable members of the Pashtun community from Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including Noor Badshah, Noorullah Tareen and Khairul Amin, were present and vocal in their denouncement of the Pakistani establishment.

A significant moment during the demonstration was a collective prayer held in memory of Gelaman Wazir, a PTM leader in Pakistan who was reportedly killed by the Pakistani establishment.

Protestors held the Pakistani Army and government responsible for Wazir's death, emphasising that his blood was on their hands.

The demonstrators carried banners and placards targeting the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Pakistan Army, accusing them of fostering terrorist entities within Pakistan and attempting to scapegoat the Pashtun community to divert attention from their own culpability.

The protestors also highlighted the systematic targeting of ethnic minorities, including Baloch and Pashtuns, by the predominantly Punjabi Pakistani military and authorities.

The protest in Vienna underscores the growing discontent within the Afghan and Pashtun diaspora regarding the treatment of their communities in Pakistan.

The voices raised in Vienna are part of a broader demand for justice and accountability, urging the international community to take notice of the ongoing human rights violations in Pakistan.

