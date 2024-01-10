Walmart builds AI-led search function to improve customer shopping experience

San Francisco, Jan 10 Retail giant Walmart has said that it has built an all-new generative AI-powered search function to deliver customers a helpful and intuitive browsing experience.

The company built the new search function across iOS, Android and its website.

"The new capability is specifically designed to understand the context of a customer’s query and generate personalised responses. Soon, customers will have a more interactive and conversational experience, get answers to specific questions, and receive personalised product suggestions," the company said in a blogpost.

"For example, a parent planning a birthday party for a child that loves unicorns. Instead of multiple searches for unicorn-themed balloons, napkins, streamers, etc., the parent can simply ask the question -- Help me plan a unicorn-themed party for my daughter," the company explained.

Moreover, the company mentioned that using a combination of Walmart proprietary data and technology and large language models, including those available in Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, as well as retail-specific models built by Walmart, the new design serves up a curated list of the personalised items a shopper is looking for.

The company also noted that Walmart and other major retailers have chosen Azure OpenAI Service because it offers access to the most advanced AI models in the world, along with enterprise-grade capabilities found in Microsoft Azure, such as security, compliance, and regional availability.

"Generative AI in retail is particularly exciting as it can help usher in a new way of shopping; shifting from 'scroll searching' to 'goal searching', which makes the digital shopping experience more seamless and intuitive," according to the company.

