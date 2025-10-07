"We are interested in providing all-round assistance to Afghanistan's fight against drug trafficking and terrorism," says Lavrov

Moscow [Russia], October 7 : Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on the sidelines of the 7th meeting of the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan, according to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

"Minister, welcome. Thank you for accepting our invitation to the regular, 7th meeting of the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan," Lavrov said, as cited by the Russian MFA.

He noted that the situation in the region and the world as a whole remains complicated. "We are now referring to our common region, and it is not becoming simpler," Lavrov stated.

According to the Russian MFA, Lavrov said that the Afghan government is working towards stability in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. "It is generally agreed that there have been major positive changes in the struggle against the terrorist threat. The relevant UN bodies have noted a substantial decrease in the areas sown with narcotic plants," he added.

Lavrov emphasised Russia's interest in supporting Afghanistan's efforts to counter drug trafficking, terrorism, and organised crime, and to strengthen normal peaceful life in the interests of the Afghan people.

"We are interested in providing all-round assistance to our Afghan colleagues' struggle against drug trafficking, terrorism and organised crime, and their efforts to strengthen normal peaceful life in the interests of the Afghan people," Lavrov said, according to the Russian MFA.

He further noted that several relevant agreements and complementary documents have been signed. "I hope to be able to discuss all this with you today," Lavrov added.

Following the meeting between Lavrov and Muttaqi, participants of the 7th meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan reaffirmed their collective support for the establishment of Afghanistan as an "independent, united and peaceful state," according to a joint statement released by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday.

The meeting, held in Moscow on October 7, 2025, brought together special representatives and senior officials from Afghanistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. A delegation from Belarus attended the discussions as guests, the Russian MFA said.

For the first time, an Afghan delegation headed by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi participated in the consultations as a full member, marking a key development in the dialogue process.

According to the Russian MFA, the participating countries emphasised the importance of strengthening Afghanistan's economic and trade exchanges with regional nations and the broader international community. They expressed readiness to promote joint investment cooperation and regional development projects involving Afghanistan, particularly in healthcare, poverty reduction, agriculture, and disaster prevention, to help the country achieve sustainable growth and stability.

The joint statement also noted that the participants supported "the active integration of Afghanistan into the system of regional connectivity" to enhance its participation in cross-border economic corridors and infrastructure initiatives.

Reiterating their humanitarian commitment, the countries pledged continued assistance to the Afghan people and urged the international community to "intensify provision of emergency humanitarian aid," while opposing any attempts to politicise such assistance, the Russian MFA added.

The parties also underscored the need to bolster counter-terrorism cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels. "They emphasised that Afghanistan should be supported to undertake comprehensive measures aimed at the elimination of terrorism and its eradication within a short timeframe so that Afghan soil is not used as a threat to the security of the neighbouring countries and beyond," the statement said.

The joint communique highlighted that terrorism continues to pose a "serious threat to the security of Afghanistan, the region and the wider world."

The Russian MFA further noted that the participants recognised the "significant role of regional frameworks" in ensuring long-term stability and cooperation in Afghanistan and its surrounding areas.

The parties also urged "countries mainly responsible for the current predicament in Afghanistan to earnestly fulfil their commitments on the economic recovery and future development of Afghanistan," calling on them to contribute constructively to rebuilding efforts.

In a strong message, the statement said the participants "called unacceptable the attempts by countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighbouring states, since this does not serve the interests of regional peace and stability."

