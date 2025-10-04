"We cannot thank PM Modi enough for sharing this gift with Trinidad and Tobago": Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], October 4 : Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Saturday lauded India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the 50-day Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment Camp, where free prosthetics were provided to over 800 people.

She described the initiative as an extraordinary example of diplomacy rooted in humanity.

Speaking at the event, Persad-Bissessar said, "Diplomacy is not just about signing trade treaties. Diplomacy is about the universal language of humanity and sharing with others. That is what had us here today, all thanks to PM Modi..."

Expressing her gratitude, she added, "Today was awesome... We cannot thank PM Modi enough for sharing this gift with the people of Trinidad and Tobago. We saw a lot of smiles. It brought tears to my eyes when I saw the children and men realise that they could now walk... May PM Modi continue to share humanity and love throughout the nation... To the government and people of India, to you we say from Trinidad and Tobago, thank you, thank you, thank you. Namaskar..."

The Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister also thanked the Jaipur team for its efforts and announced plans for a long-term presence. "We have to thank the whole Jaipur team for pledging today to set up a permanent foot camp in Trinidad and Tobago... Logistics will be worked out..."

Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar further confirmed that an artificial foot centre would soon be established in Trinidad and Tobago, extending benefits not only to the nation but also to the wider Caricom community.

The announcement came during the inauguration of the camp at the Diplomatic Centre in Port of Spain on October 3.

She explained that over the course of 50 days, hundreds of citizens would be measured, fitted, and trained to walk again free of cost, fulfilling PM Modi's earlier commitment.

"Just three months later, that promise has taken foot in TT with containers of lightweight limbs shipped from Jaipur, India, guided by High Commissioner (Pradeep Singh) Rajpurohit, partnered with several volunteer groups, our ministries of Social Development and Health and the renowned Jaipur Foot Organisation to make Prime Minister Modi's vision a reality," she said.

Highlighting the health challenge, she noted that the Ministry of Health records 350-400 lower-limb amputations annually, mainly due to diabetes and traffic accidents.

"With one in six adults living with diabetes in TT, the second-highest rate in the Americas, too often, a small foot wound spirals into the loss of a limb. The economic toll is severe, as a single amputation can reduce a household's income by 20-40 per cent, while a prosthetic limb costs $15,000-$40,000, far beyond the reach of most families," she added.

Persad-Bissessar said she was deeply moved after seeing amputees fitted with new limbs at the camp.

"Only yesterday they were fitted with new limbs and they were already walking. There is hope, as eight in ten amputees fitted with a quality prosthesis regain basic mobility and one in two returns to work or school within a year," she said.

She added, "If even two-thirds of the 800 beneficiaries of this camp regain the ability to earn or study, over 500 people will be restored to full participation in society. This will ignite a wave of productivity, renewed confidence, and dignity across families and communities, transforming lives and strengthening the very fabric of our nation."

