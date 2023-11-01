"We consider Hamas attack as terrorist attack," says German envoy to India Philipp Ackermann

New Delhi [India], November 1 : The German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann said on Wednesday that Hamas' barbaric attack on Israel was a terrorist attack. He added that they have also asked Israel to analyse their actions in Gaza and also keep in mind Humanitarian International Law.

"We consider Hamas attack as a terrorist attack. Right to self-defence, now I understand that when it comes to Israel, at the same time we ask Israel to look into their actions in Gaza to accept and keep in mind humanitarian international law, it's very important," he said.

Additionally, while interacting with the media in a press conference, Germany's economic cooperation Secretary of State, Jochen Flasbarth said that India has a good track record in developing a world-recognized pharmaceutical industry and that India is a good example of working without dependence on others.

"To the health sector I made this point here that our teams should explore that India has a good track record in developing in very short time a world recognized pharmaceutical industry and when we had the COVID crisis we were discussing how to provide vaccines to Africa," he said.

He added, "It's about real partnerships and that could be perfectly reflected in such a health triangular corporation or in the field of agriculture. Low input, an ecology approach from India that had been developed over the past years, can be a very good example also for other countries not getting dependent on external sources but doing as much."

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) reported that Tuesday evening its fighter jets, acting on intelligence provided by the ISA (Israeli Security Agency), killed Ibrahim Biari, the commander of Hamas' Central Jabaliya Battalion.

Biari was one of the leaders responsible for sending "Nukbha" terrorist operatives to Israel to carry out the murderous terror attack on October 7th. Numerous other Hamas terrorists were also killed in the strike.

Biari, said the IDF, oversaw all military operations in the northern Gaza Strip since the IDF first began its ground offensive over the weekend. He was also responsible for sending the terrorists who carried out the 2004 terror attack in Ashdod Port, in which 13 Israelis were murdered.He was also responsible for directing rocket fire at Israel and advancing numerous attacks against the IDF over the last two decades.

The strike damaged Hamas' command and control in the area, as well as its ability to direct military activity against IDF soldiers operating throughout the Gaza Strip, according to the IDF.

Also, underground terror infrastructure embedded beneath the buildings, used by the terrorists, collapsed after the strike.The IDF reiterated its call to the residents of the area to move south for their safety.

