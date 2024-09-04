"We have decided to give Enhanced Partnership status to India-Brunei ties": PM Modi

Bandar Seri Begawan [Brunei], September 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the ties between India and Brunei have been elevated to level of Enhanced Partnership.

In his address at the banquet hosted by Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on Wednesday, PM Modi thanked the royal family for their warm welcome and their hospitality. He noted that the two nations share deep historical and cultural ties and will mark 40th anniversary of political relations this year.

PM Modi said, "India and Brunei share deep historical and cultural ties. This year, we are celebrating the 40th anniversary of our political relations. On this occasion, we have decided to give our relations the status of Enhanced Partnership."

"We had extensive discussions on all aspects to give strategic direction to our partnership. We are committed to strengthening our cooperation in the economic, scientific and strategic areas," he added.

PM Modi said that he and the Sultan of Brunei discussed possibilities of long-term cooperation in LNG. The two leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation between two nations in space sector. He also announced that direct flights between two nations will start soon.

"We have decided to focus on mutual cooperation in agriculture, industry, pharma and health as well as technology and cyber security. In the energy sector, we discussed the possibilities of long-term cooperation in LNG. To enhance cooperation in the defence sector, we took positive views on the possibilities of defence industry training and capacity building," PM Modi stated.

"To strengthen our cooperation in the field of space, we have agreed on satellite development, remote sensing and training. Direct flights will be started soon for connectivity between the two countries. Our people to people relationships are the foundation of our partnership," the PM added.

Highlighting Indian community's contribution in Brunei, PM Modi stated, "I am glad that the Indian community is making a positive contribution to the economy and society of Brunei. With the inauguration of the Indian High Commission yesterday, the Indian community has got a permanent address. We are grateful to the Sultan of Brunei and his government for looking after the welfare and interests of the Indian community."

PM Modi praised the Sultan of Brunei's leadership for the country's progress with confluence of tradition and connectivity and called the vision of 'Wawasan 2035' commendable.

"This year, Brunei will celebrate its 40th Independence Day. Your majesty, Brunei, under your leadership has progressed with an important confluence of tradition and continuity. Your vision of Wawasan 2035 for Brunei is commendable. On behalf of 140 crore Indians, I extend my best wishes to you and the people of Brunei," he said.

Expressing gratitude to Brunei's royal family for the warm welcome, the PM said, "I thank the royal family for the warm welcome and their hospitality. Even though this was the first bilateral meeting of an Indian Prime Minister with Brunei, the warmth that I received here reminded me of our shared history."

Calling Brunei an 'important partner' in India's Act East Policy, PM Modi said, "Brunei is an important partner in India's Act East policy and Indo-Pacific vision. India prioritises ASEAN centrality and will continue to do so. We will support freedom of navigation and overflight under international laws like UNCLOS. We agree that a code of conduct should be followed in this sector. We support the policy of development and not expansion."

Earlier, PM Modi held a meeting with Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and during the "wide ranging" talks the two leaders discussed ways to further cement bilateral ties.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Delighted to meet His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. Our talks were wide ranging and included ways to further cement bilateral ties between our nations. We are going to further expand trade ties, commercial linkages and people-to-people exchanges."

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed Brunei an "important partner" in India's 'Act East' Policy and its vision of the Indo-Pacific.

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "Building stronger India-Brunei relations. PM @narendramodi was warmly welcomed at the Istana Nurul Iman by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and his close family members. Brunei is an important partner in India's 'Act East' Policy and its Vision of the Indo-Pacific."

PM Modi who arrived in Brunei on Tuesday on a bilateral visit had said that he is looking forward to strong bilateral ties, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages.Upon his arrival, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome. PM Modi thanked Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah for welcoming him at the airport.

On Tuesday, PM Modi inaugurated the new Chancery of the High Commission of India, in Brunei's capital Bandar Seri Begawan. The chancery complex embodies a profound sense of Indianness, masterfully integrating traditional motifs and lush tree plantations.

The use of elegant claddings and durable Kota stones further enhances its aesthetic appeal, harmoniously blending classic and contemporary elements. The design not only pays homage to India's rich cultural heritage but also creates a tranquil and inviting atmosphere, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister also visited Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan on Tuesday, as a part of his historic visit to Brunei. Brunei's Minister of Religious Affairs Pehin Dato Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin received him at Mosque and Brunei's Minister of Health Dato Haji Mohammad Isham was also present, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release.

After the first leg of his two-nation visit, PM Modi will head to Singapore for a two-day visit from September 4-5.

