"Weakening Army, like weakening country," says Pak Army Chief days after arrest of former ISI chief

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 14 : Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has said that weakening the armed forces is tantamount to weakening the country, reported Dawn News.

"We emerge as a strong nation after trial and tribulations. To weaken Pakistan's armed forces is tantamount to weakening the country itself," General Munir was quoted as saying. He stated this while addressing the Azadi Parade at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul on Tuesday, the eve of the country's Independence Day

"Neither any negative force has ever been able to weaken this relationship of trust and love nor can it do so in future," he said adding that the armed forces have taken an oath to defend the country internally and externally.

The Army Chief's comments come days after the Pakistan Army in an unprecedented step arrested the former ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. The army on Monday announced Gen Hameed's arrest, on allegations of violating the Army Act. The move was prompted by allegations of misconduct levelled by the owner of a private housing society.

Former ISI chief Faiz Hameed is the third general officer who will be facing court-martial proceedings. The retired lieutenant general is charged with misusing his position to extort money from the private housing society.

However, several politicians have alleged that Lt Gen Hameed had a role to play in the riots that broke out after PTI chief Imran Khan's arrest.

Speaking to Geo News, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said: "Gen Faiz has had a hand in the events on the political scene since his retirement. Knowing him a little bit, he could not abstain and had to muddy the waters. For a person who exercised immense and unlimited power to take a backseat causes ulcers to them."

Senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said some allegations must have been proved against Faiz Hamid, which led to his arrest, reported Dawn. He alleged that Faiz Hameed was involved in "political meddling" and on his instruction, the Faizabad sit-in was staged by a religious group, choking the main arteries of the federal capital for weeks.

Lt Gen Hameed chose to retire in November 2022 when Gen Asim Munir took over as Pakistan's new army chief. Hameed was known for his close ties to former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The former ISI chief now faces a court-martial.

