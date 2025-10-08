"We'll probably work that out": Trump on US-Canada ties during talks with Carney

Washington, DC [US], October 8 : US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday (local time) discussed a range of issues, including the war in Gaza, peace efforts in the Middle East, and trade relations between their countries.

The two leaders were speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, where Trump started by praising the Canadian leader, joking that he had made him "very popular" and noting that "from the very beginning", they had shared a good relationship.

While acknowledging differences between the two countries, Trump said, "We have some natural conflict," but added optimistically, "We'll probably work that out."

On the conflict in Gaza, Trump said that he and Carney would discuss the situation in the Middle East during their talks. "Our team is over there now," he said, adding that "literally every country in the world" had expressed support for his peace plan.

The US President also said there was a "possibility" that peace could be achieved in the region. "There is a real chance we could do something," he remarked, adding that in the meantime, the US and Canada would "make some deals."

On trade, Trump said both nations would discuss tariffs, but did not specify if existing tariffs on Canadian goods would be removed.

Carney, in his remarks, thanked Trump for hosting him again and described him as "a transformative president."

The Canadian leader praised Trump for securing "unprecedented commitments from NATO partners to defence spending" and for "disabling Iran as a force of terror."

During the exchange, Trump made a humorous remark about a "merger of Canada and the United States," which drew laughter from those present. Carney smiled and replied, "That wasn't where I was going," moving the conversation along.

Reiterating his government's support for Washington's diplomatic efforts, Carney said Canada stood behind Trump's peace initiative. "We'll do whatever we can to support that," he said.

The discussion reflected the enduring cooperation and occasional competition that have long defined the close relationship between the United States and Canada.

